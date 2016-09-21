Re the Sept. 16 story “Police union opposes players’ anthem protest”: What is the difference from this and the Edmund Pettus Bridge?
The International Union of Police Associations, Local 6020 had asked the Broward County Sheriff’s office to stop escorting Miami Dolphins players because of their protests during the National Anthem.
After several Dolphins players kneeled during the anthem during the first week of the NFL season, the union asked deputies to not escort players for the Dolphins’ home-opener in Miami during Week 3.
Do not the police take an oath to uphold the Constitution? Are the police admitting that they are still conducting policies against blacks similar to those in 1965?
It is time for the men in blue to join the 21st century.
George Smith,
