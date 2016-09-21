Anthem protest

0:32 8-foot Burmese python is captured in Miami-Dade Pause

2:17 A timeline of the Charlotte police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott

2:19 Who is Ahmad Khan Rahami?

2:23 Nick Bjugstad is ready for the Florida Panthers to open training camp

1:00 Charlotte protesters surround police cruiser

1:21 Charlotte police chief says handgun recovered, but no book at Scott shooting scene

2:52 Police record themselves conspiring to retaliate against protester

0:38 Police officer's drumming skills go viral

0:46 Trump: African-American communities are in the worst shape ever

0:53 Bleak scene remains after deadly military plane crash sparks 250-acre fire