Traffic circle art

I have been so upset by the choice of “art” for the Segovia circles.
Whether I like it is not the question. It has nothing to do with the ambiance and charm of Coral Gables. It certainly is not in keeping with the vision of our founder, George Merrick.
We homeowners spend thousands in making any restoration to our homes appropriate and acceptable to the Coral Gables Board of Architects and to our Historical Department. How this garish monstrosity got past these boards, I can’t imagine. It would have been better placed at Disney World.
Coral Gables has used more than $1 million of our tax money and, aside from the bad choice, has also created an unattractive nuisance that is an accident waiting to happen.
Ellen Kellner,
Coral Gables
