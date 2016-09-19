Consumer help

The Sept. 18 article “Long before Trump cash, Bondi showed no interest in complaints against seminars” says what has been true for a long time and for many Florida attorneys general.
The majority of Florida consumer agencies do little to resolve consumer complaints.
The protocol is to refer, refer, refer to another agency or tell the consumer to hire a private attorney.
The Herald’s Action Line employees did a great job at helping consumers, but that feature is no longer around.
The best source now is private consumer attorneys who are members of the National Association of Consumer Advocates (NACA.net).
Jack Stives, Miami
