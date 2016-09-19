Letters to the Editor

September 19, 2016 10:58 PM

Gables drivers

The misguided move by the city of Coral Gables to establish a general 25-mile-per-hour speed limit will only have two effects:

▪ It will increase the road rage of drivers who have to follow someone at that speed.

I often get passed on narrow streets by people furious that I’m doing 35 in a 30-mph zone.

Can you imagine when I really, really start doing 25?

▪ It will allow cops to start giving tons of speeding tickets.

If the city wants to make traffic bearable, start ticketing all the double-parked delivery trucks.

But, of course, they don’t do that.

This is my challenge to all Coral Gables drivers: Let’s really start following speed limits for a month.

Let’s see road rage increase.

Write to the mayor and get this stupid limit revoked.

Marcelo Salup,

Coral Gables

