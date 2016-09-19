The misguided move by the city of Coral Gables to establish a general 25-mile-per-hour speed limit will only have two effects:
▪ It will increase the road rage of drivers who have to follow someone at that speed.
I often get passed on narrow streets by people furious that I’m doing 35 in a 30-mph zone.
Can you imagine when I really, really start doing 25?
▪ It will allow cops to start giving tons of speeding tickets.
If the city wants to make traffic bearable, start ticketing all the double-parked delivery trucks.
But, of course, they don’t do that.
This is my challenge to all Coral Gables drivers: Let’s really start following speed limits for a month.
Let’s see road rage increase.
Write to the mayor and get this stupid limit revoked.
Marcelo Salup,
Coral Gables
