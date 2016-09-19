Ending homework

It is about time that discussions about the value of homework have begun to bring about some action in Miami-Dade.
I applaud Barbara Soto Pujadas, the principal at West Lab, for ending mandatory homework in her school, and by so doing, removing what often causes great stress on many children and their and parents.
As a retired learning-disabilities teacher, I am in concert with this decision.
Too often I have seen children with inappropriate or too much homework that had little benefit.
I suspect that Ms. Pujadas will provide meaningful ways to enable parents to make the most of this “luxury,” and this cutting-edge partnership will benefit all concerned.
Jeffrey B. Reiter,
Miami
