Holding our noses

Too many people in Miami have told me that they will be holding their noses when they vote on Nov. 8.
The obligation to vote is one of the few duties you have as a citizen and it should be seriously considered.
This is especially true this year when the new president will inherit a multitude of problems and the first crisis will likely be coming from abroad.
Florida voters should be aware of their third-party choices for president.
They should also be aware that Gov. Rick Scott has removed the Independent Party of Florida from the ballot.
The Independent Party’s candidate, conservative Evan McMullin is Donald Trump’s most serious threat in his effort to win Florida and Gov. Scott is a strong Trump supporter.
Readers should be aware that, in addition to voting for third-party candidates on the ballot, they have the right to write in Evan McMullin’s name for president.
No voter should hold their nose to vote for someone who is truly bad for all Americans and for our country.
Janice Sherman,
Key Biscayne
