Opa-locka ‘Sol’

Kudos to the County Commission for unanimously approving Project Sol. This good news should lift the spirits of Opa-locka residents reeling from the scandal at City Hall. The Meek Foundation and Beacon Council should also be applauded for getting Amazon, perhaps, to the table. Regardless of the company, we all need to work toward ensuring this game-changing project benefits the residents and businesses of Opa-locka.
The fact is that there is no direct benefit to the city from the development of the most valuable land within its boundaries — that needs to be remedied! Indeed, as the city of Opa-locka recovers from this crisis and restructures itself to prevent such issues from occurring again, this is the perfect time to leverage these resources for a new, stronger Opa-locka and an opportunity to seed other developments both on-site as well as in the adjacent neighborhood. We at the Opa-locka Community Development Corp. stand ready to help our new corporate neighbors and urge others to support this lofty effort.
Willie Logan, president/CEO, Opa-locka Community Development Corp., Opa-locka
