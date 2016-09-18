Addiction solution?

Now that the DEA has put pressure on pharmacies and opioid manufacturers, addicts have turned to heroin.
Solution? Have local clinics give addicts their daily fix after they’ve had a blood test to make sure they are addicts. No more overdoses, no more breaking into cars and homes for money to buy the heroin. Best of all, the dealers will be put out of business.
Will it be implemented? No. Why? Because the solution makes sense, and the proposal will end up in endless debates about the legality of local clinics being in the business of providing addicts with their daily fixes.
Mark Osman, Kendall
