GOP’s bad habit

Who are the gluttons for punishment in Florida? Answer: The Republicans who voted for Sen. Marco Rubio. The people who put their trust in him and made him their senator have once again proven to be fools by putting him up for re-election.
When asked why he wasn’t running for re-election, Rubio said the Senate was boring. For several months he missed every vote in the Senate. However, he did not miss one paycheck. It was easier for him to get his check than it is for recipients of welfare to get theirs. Neither did he earn the money. If you don’t do what you are hired to do, you shouldn’t be paid.
He has already hinted he might not complete his six-year term.
Floyd Pollaski, Cantonment
