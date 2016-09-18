Voters’ duty

In his innumerable unconscionable actions and pronouncements, Donald Trump embodies the ugliest qualities of the American character. Add to that his stubborn ignorance and bald-faced lies, and this shameless charlatan becomes a real threat to the future of the country.
It's time to put aside arguments about “voting one’s conscience” or “not liking either and staying home.” It is the civic and moral duty of every U.S. citizen to stop Trump at the ballot box this November.
Rosemary Ravinal, Miami Beach
Comments