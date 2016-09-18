Care for our own first

Why would President Obama take in 110,000 refugees? Who is going to pay to support them, including, but not limited to, housing, medical care, education and job training. This country has a high unemployment rate and $20 trillion in debt.
Where is the money coming from to pay for all this and how are the refugees being vetted? How do we plan to make them subject to a rigorous screening process that lasts more than a year when Obama plans to bring them in by the end of September 2017?
We should take care of our own veterans and unemployed and spend the money on improving opportunities in the inner cities and our educational system nationwide.
Peter Wenzel, Coral Gables
