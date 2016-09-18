Ensure women’s safety

Thank you for publishing the article about the ValuePenguin study ranking Miami as the least safe city for women. Closer inspection of the data reminds us that women’s safety is not limited to freedom from violence. As your article notes, other factors related to public policy, healthcare, education and wealth are key to creating a safe environment.
When asked what defines safety for women, Professor Janet Heller told the researchers: “Good lighting of streets, a good mass transportation system, strong housing policies and a good police system sensitive to harassment of women are all important safety factors.” For the healthcare ranking, the researchers analyzed “cancer rates, access to women’s clinics and the female uninsured rate.”
All of these factors are critical to improving the safety of women in Miami. I hope this study will encourage elected officials, community leaders, educators and religious groups to examine what they can do to make Miami safer for all. The Women’s Fund of Miami-Dade long ago adopted that as our mission. With the support of many, we have endeavored to do just that. But there is much more work to be done.
Marilyn Fizer March, executive director, The Women’s Fund of Miami-Dade, Miami
