Re The Herald’s Sept. 14 editorial calling for presidential candidates to release their health records, “Voters need full medical disclosure”: I would suggest that it’s a worthless exercise. Remember FDR’s hiding his use of a wheelchair, or the heart failure that ultimately killed him? Eisenhower’s stroke? Kennedy’s Addison’s disease?
Did it really matter?
Neither of the candidates’ fervent supporters would switch their vote for the other based on ill health. All supporters want is for their candidate to do their job for as long as they can, competently, whether it’s a full term or a month. And if they can’t, then their vice president should be able to step in.
Likewise, no one can guarantee good health or avoidance of an accident after the election either, and it really doesn’t matter. It’s a bogus issue.
Lawrence A Snetman, MD
Miami
