Letters to the Editor

September 17, 2016 2:00 PM

Good front page

We are besieged daily with bad news — murder, rape, political corruption, international terrorism and mass killings. But the Miami Herald Sept. 16 front page renewed my hope in humanity and pride of America.

It spotlighted four brave people: Javier Perez, principal of South Dade High School, who survived a horrible accident yet maintains hope; his wife, Maytee, who bravely stayed by his side helping through this life-altering crisis; Brianna Rollins, who grew up in Liberty City, attended Miami Northwestern High School and won gold at the recent Olympic Games; and Frank Zambrana, a struggling immigrant businessman in Opa-locka who decided to fight back against political extortion and bribery by seeking help from the FBI.

I salute these fellow Miamians and Americans and wish them well. My hope in America is renewed.

Ian Nisonson,

Miami

Related content

Letters to the Editor

Comments

Videos

Booker T. bounces back after loss to beat Southridge

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos