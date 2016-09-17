Good front page

We are besieged daily with bad news — murder, rape, political corruption, international terrorism and mass killings. But the Miami Herald Sept. 16 front page renewed my hope in humanity and pride of America.
It spotlighted four brave people: Javier Perez, principal of South Dade High School, who survived a horrible accident yet maintains hope; his wife, Maytee, who bravely stayed by his side helping through this life-altering crisis; Brianna Rollins, who grew up in Liberty City, attended Miami Northwestern High School and won gold at the recent Olympic Games; and Frank Zambrana, a struggling immigrant businessman in Opa-locka who decided to fight back against political extortion and bribery by seeking help from the FBI.
I salute these fellow Miamians and Americans and wish them well. My hope in America is renewed.
Ian Nisonson,
Miami
