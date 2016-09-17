NFL’s rules

The media are making a big deal about how football player Colin Kaepernick kneels during the National Anthem. He is not doing anything wrong. Soldiers fought for his right to do this.
The NFL is now changing its rules. Now you can wait in the locker room if you don’t want to participate in the National Anthem but, it did not change any rules or make a big deal when football players failed drug tests or were convicted felons playing on the field.
This is an act of discretion.
Lovell Allen,
Miami
