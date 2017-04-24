Opinion

April 24, 2017 8:03 PM

Veterans insurance

I thank Miami Herald reporter Dan Chang for a descriptive article of April 20 explaining that “Veterans gained health insurance coverage under Obamacare, study says.” The article says that, “Any person who served in the active military … may qualify … for VA health benefits and services.”

Since President George W. Bush, vets does not qualify unless they fall below a certain income level or unless they have a service-connected disability. Without the disability, the low income is required.

Don Deresz,

Miami

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Trayvon Martin's parents on decision not to charge Zimmerman with hate crime

Trayvon Martin's parents on decision not to charge Zimmerman with hate crime 1:32

Trayvon Martin's parents on decision not to charge Zimmerman with hate crime

Crowds demand end to stand your ground law at Trayvon Martin vigil 1:55

Crowds demand end to stand your ground law at Trayvon Martin vigil
Leonard Pitts comments on his column, 5:47

Leonard Pitts comments on his column, "Mr. President: ‘Just who the hell do you think you are?'"

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos