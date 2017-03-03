Beach vandalism

On Aug. 12, 2014, I wrote a letter recounting arson attacks in Miami Beach synagogues in 2008 and 2009, the 2013 vandalism of various buildings in the city with anti-Semitic messages and the 2014 repeated vandalism of private vehicles and synagogues with hateful images. I called on our elected leaders to step up and take these crimes seriously.
It seems that whether our mayor is Matti Herrera Bower or Philip Levine, the results remain the same: There is no forceful response. This, in turn, only emboldens the perpetrators, which begets more attacks. It is time to say, Enough. It is time for Miami Beach leadership to pay more attention to the safety and security of city residents, than to weekend festivals, shows and concerts.
I am reminded of Santayana’s famous quote: “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” I hope this remind Miami Beach’s elected officials of the not-so-distant past, so they can safeguard the future.
Daniel T. Oppenheimer,
Miami Beach
Comments