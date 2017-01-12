Republicans must focus, then deliver

2:20 Zoo animals can't resist frolicking in the snow Pause

2:13 Cuban migrants: The exodus continues

1:14 "I'm the last one"

2:00 Dolphins coach Adam Gase talks about Vance Joseph leaving Fins

0:50 The last Cubans to cross freely into the US

0:49 Donald Trump's thoughts on the 'wet foot, dry foot' policy

1:48 Heat's Josh Richardson discusses his sprained left foot

1:01 Haiti's Jan. 12, 2010 earthquake remembered

0:33 Two dead, one wounded in Redland shooting in South Dade