From Clinton lovefest to Trump victory, a day of whiplash

3:28 FIU tight end Jonnu Smith talks after practice Pause

1:43 Election Day by the numbers

2:57 Trump, Obama meet for first time at White House

19:39 Donald Trump’s full election night victory speech

2:22 Pence: The American people have elected their new champion

3:07 Trump, Obama meet for first time at White House

1:43 2016 Election Day by the numbers

2:30 Elementary students give advice to Trump

1:47 Watch Melania Trump and Michelle Obama convention speeches back-to-back