Cop vs. snake: Officer tries to catch snake, freaks out instead

Police officer panics while trying to remove snake from building A University of Central Florida police officer failed to keep his cool while trying to drive away an invading snake. In the video posted on Facebook, the officer is seen wielding a trash can and attempting to remove a small snake from a university building. After a few panicked attempts, he manages to open the door and celebrates as the snake slithers away.

