Mom was caught in an affair with her son-in-law. Then she tried to flatten him, cops say

Kathleen Regina Davis was not happy when her lover told her daughter the two were having an affair.
Ruined all of the relationships.
So police say Davis, 58, tried to run over the man — her son-in-law — with her black Mercedes after throwing eggs at his house and cars and doing doughnuts in his yard with her vehicle, the Palm Beach Post reported. As she drove in circles, she aimed at 33-year-old Michael Sciarra.
Palm Beach Gardens police saw Davis spinning her car on Sciarra’s yard on Sept. 20 at the Palm Beach Gardens home on Crestdale Street, west of I-95. Sciarra, who had called 911 when he heard the banging sounds of eggs hitting his house, told the officers he was nearly hit numerous times.
Davis didn’t argue. Officers said she told them she wanted to run him over and wanted him dead.
Sciarra and his wife, Hannah, are in the middle of divorce proceedings, according to the Post.
Davis was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and was released from Palm Beach County Jail on Sept. 22 after posting a $3,000 bond.
