In the movies, the world has already ended. Here's Cyclops (Tye Sheridan) and Jean (Sophie Turner) in a scene from "X Men: Apocalypse."
Hurricanes not enough? Now, word comes that the world’s ending on Saturday

By Howard Cohen

September 20, 2017 4:33 PM

Memo to the Christian conspiracy theorist, er numerologist, who insists that a series of apocalyptic events will begin on Sept. 23 and that the world is about to end. Mr. David Meade, have you logged on to a news site lately? Sept. 23? Please. Mother Nature has already spoken these last few weeks:

Hurricane Harvey. Hurricane Irma. Hurricane Jose. The 7.1 magnitude earthquake in Mexico on Tuesday and the 8.1 magnitude quake off Mexico’s southern coast on Sept 8. And now Hurricane Maria.

Still, Meade, the self-proclaimed “researcher,” predicted that “a major part of the world will not be the same.”

According to Meade, who cites Bible passages from the Book of Luke, a rogue planet Nibiru, or Planet X, is headed on a collision course with Earth. The impact will lead to world-ending events like tsunamis and earthquakes. (Tsunami, hurricane, what’s in a name?)

Meade claimed the dates of recent events like the solar eclipse of Aug. 21 and Hurricane Harvey’s devastating flooding of Texas were all tagged in the Bible and on ancient markers on the Egyptian pyramids.

Saluki cheerleaders try out eclipse glasses on the campus of Southern Illinois University Carbondale, Ill., on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017.
NASA, however, dismissed Meade’s Planet X prediction as a hoax. The space agency reportedly knew about the Nibiru conspiracy theory for years and poo-poohed this Armageddon chatter in a 2012 statement.

“If Nibiru or Planet X were real and headed for an encounter with the Earth … astronomers would have been tracking it for at least the past decade, and it would be visible by now to the naked eye.”

Never mind that songwriter Carly Simon was already warning in “Safe and Sound” as far back as 1974 that the world was “inside out and upside down.” The members of R.E.M. also noted the “end of the world” in their 1987 tune and they felt “fine.”

