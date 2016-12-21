These crossbows can cause big pain. That’s a problem. So, they’re being recalled.

“Carbon Express recalls crossbows due to injury hazard.”
That headline on the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission website announcing Tuesday’s crossbow recall might seem a bit incongruous via its obviousness. But, aside from designed usage of the weapon favored by Walking Dead characters, there is a safety issue with two Carbon Express models.
The Blade Crossbow in black (model No. 20292) and camouflage (No. 20240) “can fire unexpectedly when the safety is engaged” according to the recall announcement. Not only does this put all surrounding furniture and lamps in unforeseen danger, but threatens to shoot your eye out like an official Red Ryder Carbine Action 200 Shot Range Model air rifle.
If you’ve already bought either model for yourself or that special vampire slayer in your life, call Carbon Express at 800-211-5982 from 8 a.m. to 5p.m. Eastern time Monday through Friday or go to the website and click on Resource/Blade Recall.
