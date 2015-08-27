15 things to do before a hurricane watch is issued

Begin listening for storm updates or check National Hurricane Center updates online at www.nhc.noaa.gov. Bookmark MiamiHerald.com/storm

Fill the car's gas tank and keep it topped off. Make sure the battery is in good condition.

Fill propane tanks for gas grills and camp stoves.

Check your battery-powered equipment. A radio could be your only link with the outside world during and after a hurricane.

Review your preparedness plan with your household.

Pick two places for your family to meet: a spot outside your home in case of emergency, such as fire, and a place away from your neighborhood, in case you can't return home.

Establish an out-of-town phone number with family or friends to relay messages about your whereabouts after the storm.

Refill prescriptions.

Stock canned foods, soft drinks and water.

Collect medical and property insurance papers, immunization records and medical records of anyone with special needs in a rugged, waterproof container. Include a few cherished mementos. If you evacuate to a shelter, take these items with you.

If you are not in an evacuation zone, determine your ''safe room'' or a room that is away from windows and has walls close together.

Put shutters, window and door protection in place if instructed by local officials.

Do not trim branches or limbs from trees. These could become dangerous missiles if picked up by the wind.

Locate the turnoff valves for electricity, water and gas.

Inspect and secure mobile home tie-downs.