Alberto weakens to a subtropical depression after landfall in Panhandle

Alberto weakened to a subtropical depression Monday evening but the threat of heavy rains continue for the Southeast.

According to the National Hurricane Center's 11 p.m. advisory, the storm was moving inland across Alabama, threatening flash floods and up to 12 inches of rain are possible in areas. Maximum sustained winds have decreased to 35 mph with higher gusts and forecasters expected the storm to weaken as it moved farther inland.

As a subtropical storm, Alberto made landfall just east of Pensacola on Monday evening, powered by winds of up to 45 miles per hour while drenching the Florida Panhandle with rain.

Meanwhile, the flood watch for all of South Florida was canceled earlier Monday, the National Weather Service announced.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

"While some heavy showers remain possible across the area today, the risk of flooding for South Florida has diminished,'' said the forecast, posted at 11:45 a.m. Monday. "Small Craft Advisory are still in effect for the Atlantic waters and high risk of rip currents continues for all South Florida beaches.''

The flood watch was in effect while Subtropical Storm Alberto slowly climbed up the Gulf coast.

A tropical storm warning was canceled for Aucilla River to the Okaloosa/Walton County line. Forecasters said isolated tornadoes were possible through the night over parts of Gerogia and southeast Alabama.

Alberto was forecast to move over Alabama late Monday and early Tuesday as a subtropical depression, with the weather system weakening but drenching Tennessee and the Great Lakes region by midweek.

The storm is the first of this year's hurricane season, which officially starts June 1.