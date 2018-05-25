Ahead of Alberto, Miami will close public pools and keep portable pumps on standby

Miami's in for a soggy Memorial Day weekend due to Subtropical Storm Alberto, prompting city officials to take extra steps to brace for the rain.

As the first named storm of this year's hurricane season — which doesn't begin until June 1 — Alberto is expected to dump a good deal of moisture onto South Florida. The city of Miami announced Friday that Grapeland Water Park and all city pools will be closed Saturday through Monday.

The public works department has five portable stormwater pumps on standby to deal with flooding, which could occur in low-lying areas of Shorecrest, Edgewater, Morningside, Brickell and waterfront swaths of Coconut Grove.





Residents who have bulky waste or yard trash to dispose of are encouraged to take it to the city's mini-dump at 1290 NW 20th St., which will be open as it usually is on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Proof of residence is required.





"It's a reminder for residents who would otherwise trim trees today and just leave piles of debris on the street, which could become projectiles in the event of wind," said city spokesman Eugene Ramirez.