Will this system in the Gulf become a tropical storm? There's a better chance of that

A system rolling north from the southwestern Gulf of Mexico has a better chance of strengthening to a tropical depression or storm later in the week, National Hurricane Center forecasters said Tuesday.

In an 8 a.m. advisory, forecasters put the odds at 40 percent over the next five days. Over the next two days, dry air and strong winds in the upper atmosphere should prevent the storm from becoming better organized, they said.

But as it moves slowly north over the central Gulf and encounters a low pressure system, it could gradually churn into a tropical system just days before the official start of the hurricane season June 1, and just in time for the Memorial Day weekend.

Even if no tropical system forms, widespread rain is likely, forecasters said, continuing soggy conditions that have pushed rainfall totals across South Florida well above average for May.

Rain averages across South Florida in May were well above average, with some areas more than 300 percent higher. Source: South Florida Water Management District

That's up dramatically from just a month ago, when drought conditions gripped much of South Florida with rainfall about 20 percent below average.

In a Facebook post Monday evening, meteorologist Bryan Norcross said the system looks very similar to another Gulf storm that briefly threatened to become a cyclone last week, with heavy moisture being pulled from the south. How much rain Florida gets hit with depends on where the wet side of the system sets up, he said.

Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service's Miami office called for continued rain and some thunderstorms throughout the day.