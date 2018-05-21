Is that trouble brewing in the Gulf of Mexico? It's not even hurricane season yet

With 10 days between now and the official start of hurricane season, meteorologists are eying another disturbance moving toward the Gulf of Mexico.

Though there is nearly no chance of the system developing into a cyclone during the next couple of days, it likely will bring heavy rain to Florida and Cuba, according to the National Hurricane Center.





Last week, meteorologists had their eye on a large area of showers and storms in the Gulf of Mexico.

Environmental conditions are expected to be unfavorable for the most-recent system to develop during the next few days, but forecasters gave the disturbance a 20 percent chance of development later in the week as it moves into the Gulf from the northwestern Caribbean Sea.

No matter what happens with the development of the system, heavy rains are possible over Florida, according to the special tropical weather outlook.

Hurricane season officially starts June 1.

Meanwhile, a flood warning for Broward County has been extended into Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

On Sunday, portions of Broward were swamped with floodwaters that stalled cars and made some streets impassable.