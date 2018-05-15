Gulf storm still dumping rain, but looking less like a tropical system

A sloppy storm churning across the Gulf of Mexico continued to generate widespread rain and thunderstorms Tuesday, but looked less likely to become a tropical system.
In an 8 a.m. advisory, National Hurricane Center forecasters said overnight the storm had failed to become better organized and dropped the odds of a tropical system forming over the next two days to just 10 percent, down from 30 percent on Monday. As it rolls north, conditions are expected to generate a tropical system, they said.
Over the weekend, the storm started pushing nasty weather across a muggy South Florida. The heavy moisture helped dump heavy rain in parts of Miami-Dade and Broward counties, with more rain and tornado warnings in Palm Beach, Hendry and Glades counties.
Forecasters worried that a low pressure system might spread and help fuel the storm, making it a rare pre-season event for the Atlantic hurricane season that starts June 1.
They began issuing advisories because the system in the southeast Gulf of Mexico was so close to land, a new strategy launched last season.
Even without a tropical system, the National Weather Service's Miami office warned that heavy rain and potential flooding are still possible across South Florida in throughout the week.
