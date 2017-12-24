Recalled generator will keep on the lights. It also could light your place on fire

Honda has recalled 34,000 portable generators, a staple of hurricane supplies in many houses. Sold in 2016 and 2017, they are under recall because they leak gas, causing a fire hazard.
The recall notice posted on the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission site says Honda knows of 38 cases of gas leakage from the carburetor on either the EB2800i or EG2800i models. They were produced from July 2016 through September 2017 and sold by Honda equipment dealers and Home Depot from September 2016 through November 2017.
Consumers are asked to stop using the generators and find a Honda equipment service dealer for a repair.
Dealers can be found either online or by calling American Honda at 888-888-3139 from 8:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Eastern time Monday through Friday.
