U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission
U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Hurricane

Recalled generator will keep on the lights. It also could light your place on fire

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

December 24, 2017 01:10 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 0 MINUTES AGO

Honda has recalled 34,000 portable generators, a staple of hurricane supplies in many houses. Sold in 2016 and 2017, they are under recall because they leak gas, causing a fire hazard.

The recall notice posted on the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission site says Honda knows of 38 cases of gas leakage from the carburetor on either the EB2800i or EG2800i models. They were produced from July 2016 through September 2017 and sold by Honda equipment dealers and Home Depot from September 2016 through November 2017.

Consumers are asked to stop using the generators and find a Honda equipment service dealer for a repair.

Dealers can be found either online or by calling American Honda at 888-888-3139 from 8:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Eastern time Monday through Friday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Special tank allows scientists to churn up category 5 hurricane force storms

    Model beach houses take a beating as scientists at the University of Miami Rosenstiel School of Marine & Atmospheric Science crank up a one-of-a-kind hurricane simulation tank at the school. Scientist Ben Kirtman, the Director of the Cooperative Institute of Marine & Atmospheric Studies explains how creating Cat 5 force winds and waves in the giant tank help with making predications and future forecasts that help save lives.

Special tank allows scientists to churn up category 5 hurricane force storms

Special tank allows scientists to churn up category 5 hurricane force storms 2:07

Special tank allows scientists to churn up category 5 hurricane force storms

Recapping the 2017 hurricane season 1:10

Recapping the 2017 hurricane season
NASA video shows active 2017 hurricane season simulation 2:13

NASA video shows active 2017 hurricane season simulation

View More Video