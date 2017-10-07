Neal, David - Miami
Hurricane

Strengthening Hurricane Nate is now expected to make U.S. landfall as a Category 2 storm

Wherever Hurricane Nate comes ashore out of the Gulf of Mexico, it’ll likely do so as a Category 2 hurricane, according to the National Weather Service’s 11 a.m. advisory.

Nate’s 90 mph sustained winds remain in Category 1 on the Saffir-Simpson hurricane wind scale. But that’s up from 85 mph, earlier Saturday and headed toward the 95 mph low end of Category 2. The storm also picked up a little speed toward shore, now moving at 26 mph toward the mouth of the Mississippi River, which is 180 miles north-northwest of the storm.

The part of the Florida Panhandle under Tropical Storm Warning now extends from the Alabama-Florida state line all the way to Indian Pass. Indian Pass is also the eastern border of a storm surge watch that goes west to the Okaloosa-Walton county line. Okaloossa, Santa Rosa and Escambia counties remain under hurricane watch and storm surge warning.

