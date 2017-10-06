Puerto Ricans in Miami urge Bill Nelson to support changes to the Jones Act

1:26 Coast Guard crews deliver medical supplies in Puerto Rico Pause

1:18 Farm Share helping to feed those still hungry after Irma

0:31 Tropical Storm Nate dumping heavy rain as it rolls toward Gulf coast

2:21 Havana cleans up after Irma but other areas on the island still struggle

0:31 Tropical depression expected to become Tropical Storm Nate

5:17 Timelapse shows Hurricane Irma making its way through Miami Beach

2:14 Catastrophic claims specialist help South Florida after Irma

0:43 Tropical depression forms off the coast of Nicaragua

1:40 Maria evacuees arrive by sea to open arms of family and friends