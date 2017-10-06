Hurricane warnings issued for Louisiana and Alabama coasts ahead of Nate

More Videos 2:14 Catastrophic claims specialist help South Florida after Irma Pause 0:31 Tropical Storm Nate dumping heavy rain as it rolls toward Gulf coast 0:31 Tropical depression expected to become Tropical Storm Nate 0:43 Tropical depression forms off the coast of Nicaragua 1:40 Maria evacuees arrive by sea to open arms of family and friends 1:48 Everglades City residents talk about Hurricane Irma's destructive force 0:55 Everglades City residents facing housing crisis after Hurricane Irma 2:01 House swallowed into the ground from Hurricane Irma captured by drone 1:08 Customs and Border Crew rescues Puerto Rican family who wrote HELP on roof 0:40 FPL workers continue to repair damage from Hurricane Irma Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Tropical Storm Nate dumping heavy rain as it rolls toward Gulf coast The wet storm, blamed for 22 deaths in Central America, is expected to strike the Louisiana coast over the weekend but could still produce heavy rain and storm surge in the Florida Panhandle. The wet storm, blamed for 22 deaths in Central America, is expected to strike the Louisiana coast over the weekend but could still produce heavy rain and storm surge in the Florida Panhandle. NOAA

The wet storm, blamed for 22 deaths in Central America, is expected to strike the Louisiana coast over the weekend but could still produce heavy rain and storm surge in the Florida Panhandle. NOAA