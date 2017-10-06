Hurricane warnings issued for Louisiana and Alabama coasts ahead of Nate

Hurricane warnings were issued across the Louisiana and Alabama coasts Friday ahead of Tropical Storm Nate’s expected arrival as a hurricane Saturday.
At 11 a.m., Nate was located about 175 miles southeast of Cozumel, Mexico on the Yucatan Peninsula. Sustained winds reached 50 mph with the storm’s pace quickening from 14 mph to 21 mph, National Hurricane Center forecasters said. The storm is expected to intensify as it crosses the Gulf of Mexico Saturday and strike the U.S. Gulf coast as a Category 1 hurricane, spreading heavy rain far from its center.
Nate leaves behind a trail of destruction across Central America, killing at least 22. In rain-soaked Nicaragua, where rivers were already swollen after two weeks of rain, 15 people were reported dead, the Associated Press said. Costa Rican officials blamed the storm for seven deaths and said 15 people were missing.
As the hurricane approaches Saturday, forecasters warned conditions along the Gulf will worsen quickly. Storm surge and a high tide could cause water levels along the coast between Morgan City and the Alabama and Florida border to rise four to seven feet.
While Florida will likely be spared a direct hit, forecasters warned Nate’s heaviest rains are falling on the storm’s east side. The Panhandle should expect heavy rain and could see a two to four-foot storm surge, they said. The National Weather Service’s Mobile office is calling for three to five inches of rain that could trigger a flash flood watch.
A tropical storm watch covered the Panhandle to Walton County, while a storm surge watch reached Indian Pass. New Orleans was under a tropical storm warning, meaning the low-lying city is likely to get dangerous conditions in 36 hours. Cuba also issued a tropical storm warning for the western end of the island.
On Thursday, Gov. Rick Scott issued a state of emergency and is scheduled to give a storm briefing at noon today in Escambia County.
The storm is being steered by a high pressure ridge, expected to take it across southeastern Louisiana. Friday’s hurricane models shifted the track slightly to the east, forecasting the storm’s eye to pass near or over the Yucatan’s northeastern tip later today, with a landfall on the U.S.’s northern Gulf coast in 36 to 48 hours, forecasters said.
They expect the storm to arrive as a modest Category 1 hurricane, but noted that at least one model that has repeatedly forecast rapid intensification continues to show Nate gaining strength. Forecasters, however, said the storm’s structure looks unlikely to allow that.
Louisana Gov. John Bel Edwards warned residents to prepare for heavy rain, storm surge and wind, and be where they intend to hunker down by “dark on Saturday.”
Nate should move quickly and not stall, like Hurricane Harvey, which caused record-breaking flooding in Texas in early September. However, Louisiana officials are still keeping watch on pumps in New Orleans which suffered problems over the summer during flash floods.
Ahead of the storm, officials ordered parts of the coast east of New Orleans evacuated.
In the Gulf of Mexico, six out of 737 oil platforms were evacuated. No drilling rigs were evacuated, but one moveable rig was taken out of the storm’s path, officials said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Follow Jenny Staletovich on Twitter @jenstaletovich
Comments