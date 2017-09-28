Hurricane forecasters watching disturbance south of Cuba

National Hurricane Center forecasters are keeping watch on a disturbance south of Cuba that has the potential to become a tropical depression or storm as it heads north toward hurricane weary Florida.
Early Thursday, forecasters gave the system a 40 percent chance of forming over the next five days.
The disturbance is expected to organize into a low pressure area is it moves north over Cuba and toward Florida’s mainland and up the state’s Atlantic coast in the next three days. It will encounter favorable conditions, increasing the likelihood of a tropical cyclone, forecasters said.
Even if no depression or storm develops, forecasters said they expect the disturbance to generate heavy rain across Florida and the Keys, Cuba and parts of the Bahamas.
Follow Jenny Staletovich on Twitter @jenstaletovich
Comments