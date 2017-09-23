Photo gallery: Hurricane Maria's aftermath in Puerto Rico | Sat., Sept. 23, 2017

Isabela evacuee Angelica Hernandez, 70, sleeps on her cot after fleeing due to the possible breech of the Guajataca dam and fing shelter at the Francisco Mendoza High School in the center of Isabela, Puerto Rico on Saturday, September 23, 2017.
Isabela evacuees’ reflection is cast from rain water as the pair fled the possible breech of the Guajataca dam and found shelter at the Francisco Mendoza High School in the center of Isabela, Puerto Rico on Saturday, September 23, 2017.
Isabela evacuee Geraldo Rodriguez holds his newborn son, Luis Alfredo Rodriguez, at the Francisco Mendoza High School in the center of Isabela, Puerto Rico on Saturday, September 23, 2017.
Isabela evacuee Geraldo Rodriguez plays with his newborn son, Luis Alfredo Rodriguez, at the Francisco Mendoza High School in the center of Isabela, Puerto Rico on Saturday, September 23, 2017.
Isabela evacuee Geraldo Rodriguez feeds his newborn son, Luis Alfredo Rodriguez, at the Francisco Mendoza High School in the center of Isabela, Puerto Rico on Saturday, September 23, 2017.
An Isabela evacuee walks her dog after fleeing due the possible breech of the Guajataca dam and finding shelter at the Francisco Mendoza High School in the center of Isabela, Puerto Rico on Saturday, September 23, 2017.
Isabela evacuee Raul Agron, 67, entertains himself after finding shelter at the Francisco Mendoza High School in the center of Isabela, Puerto Rico on Saturday, September 23, 2017.
Isabela evacuee Julio Ruvero Echeverria is one of 230 people who have fled due the possible breech of the Guajataca dam. He found shelter at the Francisco Mendoza High School in the center of Isabela, Puerto Rico on Saturday, September 23, 2017.
Isabela evacuee Teresa Lourdes Nunez Perez, 57, sits with her mother, Jovita Perez Velez, 90, right, at the Francisco Mendoza High School in the center of Isabela, Puerto Rico on Saturday, September 23, 2017.
Locals try to place calls to the U.S. mainland near a cell tower outside of Dorado on PR22 in Puerto Rico on Saturday, September 23, 2017.
A woman breaks into tears as she finally reaches relatives on the U.S. mainland. About forty vehicles pulled to the shoulder as locals tried to place calls to the U.S. mainland near a cell tower outside of Dorado on PR22 in Puerto Rico on Saturday, September 23, 2017.
A woman uses a towel to shield herself from the rain as she attempts to call the U.S. mainland. About forty vehicles pulled to the shoulder as locals tried to place calls to the U.S. mainland near a cell tower outside of Dorado on PR22 in Puerto Rico on Saturday, September 23, 2017.
Locals try to place calls to the U.S. mainland near a cell tower outside of Dorado on PR22 in Puerto Rico on Saturday, September 23, 2017.
Locals try to place calls to the U.S. mainland near a cell tower outside of Dorado on PR22 in Puerto Rico on Saturday, September 23, 2017.
A group of women huddle as they try to place phone calls. About forty vehicles pulled to the shoulder as locals tried to place calls to the U.S. mainland near a cell tower outside of Dorado on PR22 in Puerto Rico on Saturday, September 23, 2017.
Locals try to place calls to the U.S. mainland near a cell tower outside of Dorado on PR22 in Puerto Rico on Saturday, September 23, 2017.
Ashley Gonzalez, center, points her cell phone towards the cell tower as she and others try to place calls to the U.S. mainland outside of Dorado on PR22 in Puerto Rico on Saturday, September 23, 2017.
Locals try to place calls to the U.S. mainland near a cell tower outside of Dorado on PR22 in Puerto Rico on Saturday, September 23, 2017.
Olga Ortiz, 52, left, holds an umbrella as Wilder Rios, 53, gets ahold of relatives in Orlando, Florida as his mother Maria Revera, 71, looks on outside of Dorado on PR22 in Puerto Rico on Saturday, September 23, 2017.
A painting of Jesus is salvaged and placed on a leather coach as the interior of a home is heavily damaged in Arecibo, Puerto Rico on Saturday, September 23, 2017.
The bristles of a broom remain visible as mud covers the interior of a home in Arecibo, Puerto Rico on Saturday, September 23, 2017.
Locals try to place calls to the U.S. mainland near a cell tower outside of Dorado on PR22 in Puerto Rico on Saturday, September 23, 2017.
Locals try to place calls to the U.S. mainland near a cell tower outside of Dorado on PR22 in Puerto Rico on Saturday, September 23, 2017.
Locals try to place calls to the U.S. mainland near a cell tower outside of Dorado on PR22 in Puerto Rico on Saturday, September 23, 2017.
Three pairs of jeans are salvaged as they hang just above the waterline to be dried in Arecibo, Puerto Rico on Saturday, September 23, 2017.
Lydia Rodriguez, 68, carefully walks across the mud as she and her husband remove muddy debris while cleaning their flooded home in Arecibo, Puerto Rico on Saturday, September 23, 2017.
Lydia Rodriguez, 68, and husband Ismael Freytes, 69, remove muddy debris as they try to clean out their flooded home in Arecibo, Puerto Rico on Saturday, September 23, 2017.
Lydia Rodriguez, 68, and husband Ismael Freytes, 69, remove muddy debris as they try to clean out their flooded home in Arecibo, Puerto Rico on Saturday, September 23, 2017.
Ismael Freytes, 69, removes muddy debris as he tries to clean out his flooded home in Arecibo, Puerto Rico on Saturday, September 23, 2017.
