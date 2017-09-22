Two men from Alabama clashed in Key Largo while apparently in the Keys to help with recovery efforts. Shooting victim was airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center.
Two men from Alabama clashed in Key Largo while apparently in the Keys to help with recovery efforts. Shooting victim was airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center.
Two men from Alabama clashed in Key Largo while apparently in the Keys to help with recovery efforts. Shooting victim was airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center.

Hurricane

They came to help out after Irma. Instead, someone got shot

By Howard Cohen

hcohen@miamiherald.com

September 22, 2017 2:58 PM

Two men who apparently traveled to the Keys from Alabama to aid in hurricane relief efforts instead found themselves in trouble.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the Alabama men, Michael Sproul, 48, and Jerome Gant, 53, were in an altercation during the day on Thursday in Key Largo. Sproul pulled a knife on Gant and reportedly hit him in the face.

After work, the two returned to the trailer they were staying in at 825 Key Largo Road and the fight resumed. Gant armed himself with a shotgun that belonged to another man. Sproul pointed a pellet gun at Gant. Gant shot Sproul twice with the handgun.

Sproul was airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center where he is in stable condition.

Read the full story here.

Howard Cohen: 305-376-3619, @HowardCohen

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Coast Guard, British Royal Navy locate vessel near Vieques after Maria, rescue three

Coast Guard, British Royal Navy locate vessel near Vieques after Maria, rescue three 2:47

Coast Guard, British Royal Navy locate vessel near Vieques after Maria, rescue three
Family trapped in house by floods in Puerto Rico 1:23

Family trapped in house by floods in Puerto Rico
Race is on to record Hurricane Irma's storm surge 2:07

Race is on to record Hurricane Irma's storm surge

View More Video