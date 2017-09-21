In town to help restore power after Irma, utility worker dies after falling 5 stories

An out-of-town power utility worker who was stationed in Fort Lauderdale to restore electricity post Hurricane Irma, died after falling from the fifth floor of a parking garage, police said.
Fort Lauderdale police officials identified the worker as 26-year-old Scott Christopher Reid, Jr., a lineman from Sebring, Fla., who worked at T & D Solutions. The business is one of hundreds of power companies dispatched to help with storm recovery efforts.
It was around 5:25 a.m on Sunday when Reid was preparing for work and standing near his truck at the Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort garage, located at 321 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., when he fell and died, police said.
It is still unclear how Reid fell. Police would not provide additional information.
Reid was married and had two young daughters. His funeral is scheduled for Saturday at the Fort Green Baptist Church in Bowling Green, Fla. with visitation at 1 p.m. A 2 p.m. service will follow.
“Chris was an avid Gator fan, enjoyed fishing, riding four-wheelers, being a jokester and just having a good time,” according to an online obituary. “He loved line work and his job. Chris also loved spending time with his family, especially his daughters.”
