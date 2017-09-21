Lower Keys gets most of its power back

In the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, more than 23,000 Keys Energy Services’ customers — out of 29,000 — have now had their power restored, despite devastation.
According to Keys Energy Services on Thursday, power has largely been restored in the following areas: Key West to the Crane Boulevard area of Sugarloaf Key, Summerland Key, Cudjoe Gardens and the north side of Ramrod Key.
Customers in those areas who don’t have power and have not previously reported their outages, should call 305-295-1010.
Keys Energy Services said it has hundreds of personnel continuing to restore power in Cudjoe Key, Ramrod Key, the Torch Keys and Big Pine Key.
About 25 percent of homes in the Florida Keys were destroyed after Hurricane Irma barreled through the islands, according to estimates by the Federal Emergency Management Agency after the storm.
