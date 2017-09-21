‘RIP to my bank account’: drivers mourn the end of free tolls

It was the only good gift Hurricane Irma bestowed upon us — free tolls.

But now, the good times are over, and if you didn’t take that road trip, shame. You’re too late.

After having toll-free roads for more than two weeks, Florida drivers hit the highways Thursday to find that the Florida Department of Transportation started collecting their money again. The agency had issued the 16-day suspension because of Hurricane Irma.

But despite costly commutes becoming the norm again, people took to social media with some humor.

tolls came back in florida today so RIP to my bank account. — jazmyn (@_xoxojazmyn) September 21, 2017

Having toll-free roads gave drivers a grand sense of relief amid the largest evacuation in Florida’s history. Hundreds of thousands of people got in their cars and headed north as Irma inched closer to the mainland, creating a gridlocked madhouse.

Though most roads will cost you, there is still a glimmer of hope for a small pocket of Miami-Dade and Monroe County.

The Homestead extension of Florida’s Turnpike south of the interchange with State Road 874 (mile markers 0-17) will remain suspended to assist Monroe County residents with recovery efforts.

“It was great while it lasted! Thanks Rick Scott! Saved me $120,” Katie McCorkle wrote on Facebook.

Christina Groll from St. Petersburg said what most people were afraid to say.

“All good things must come to an end,” Groll posted.

And as for Danny Melendez in Orlando, well, his meme speaks for all of us.