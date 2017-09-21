Toll fees have resumed on the vast majority of collection sites across the state.
Hurricane

Make sure your SunPass is up and loaded: Toll collection has resumed (with one exception)

By Johanna A. Álvarez

jaalvarez@elnuevoherald.com

September 21, 2017 3:38 PM

Here’s another indication that normal activities are resuming for Floridians following Hurricane Irma: Tolls are no longer free.

Toll fees resumed at 12:01 a.m. Thursday for the vast majority of collection points along the Turnpike, on all roads and bridges in the state and on all regional toll points, the Florida Department of Transportation announced.

Toll fees were suspended on Sept. 5, by order of Gov. Rick Scott, to allow Florida residents to evacuate as Hurricane Irma approached and then to return to their homes.

The only exception to the resumption of toll collection will be along the Homestead extension of Florida’s Turnpike south of the interchange with State Road 874 (mile markers 0-17).

Toll collection in this area will remain suspended to assist Monroe County residents as they recover from devastation caused by Irma.

Although the state Department of Transportation has indicated that it still does not have an estimated loss of revenue from the toll suspension, a spokesperson for the Central Florida Highway Authority told the Orlando Sentinel that it would be close to $16 million in that region of the state.

Follow Johanna A. Álvarez on Twitter: @jalvarez8.

