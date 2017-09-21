Maria to near Turks and Caicos and southeastern Bahamas Thursday night

The Turks and Caicos and southeastern Bahamas began bracing for heavy winds and storm surge expected to near the islands Thursday night or early Friday.
In a morning advisory, National Hurricane Center forecasters said over the next 12 to 36 hours, Maria will remain a dangerous Category 3 hurricane as it heads to the northwest before turning to the north-northwest Friday. Maria could push a storm surge as high as nine to 12 feet across the islands as it nears.
At 11 a.m. Thursday, Maria was located 155 miles southeast of Grand Turk Islands, with sustained winds of 115 mph. In the coming hours, the storm will move over cool water left in Irma’s wake, but could strengthen slightly when it again moves warm water over the next 24 hours. In about four days, forecasters expect wind shear to begin weakening the storm, with sustained winds expected to drop to 100 mph.
Maria’s eye also remained very large at about 46 miles across, an indication that the storm remains stable.
Maria made landfall in Puerto Rico at 6:15 a.m. Wednesday with sustained winds of 155 mph. As it crossed the island, winds slowed, dropping to 110 mph late in the night. Early this morning, they began to rebuild over open water.
Maria’s trailing storms also continue to dump heavy rain over Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, raising the risk of dangerous flash floods and mudslides.
The Turks and Caicos and southeastern Bahamas could get hit with eight to 16 inches of rain, with up to 20 inches possible in places.
The Turks and Caicos, which got battered by Irma’s winds and high storm surge on Sept. 8, could take a similar blow from Maria. Hurricane winds extend 60 miles from Maria’s center. Tropical storm force winds extend 150 miles, making the storm slightly smaller than Irma.
The current track keeps Florida out of the storm’s path, but that forecast needs a series of atmospheric conditions, including Tropical Storm Jose to the north, to behave as predicted. At 11 a.m. Thursday, Jose had stalled off the coast of New England and was expected to “meander” for the next few days, which could leave the window open in a high pressure ridge allowing Maria to slip through to the north and away from the U.S. coast.
Follow Jenny Staletovich on Twitter @jenstaletovich
Comments