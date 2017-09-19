Some hurricane relief comes to Miami Gardens

Miami Gardens residents recovering from Irma damage can still get laundry done, pick up post-Irma supplies and get signed up for FEMA help.
Monday’s free laundry — washing, drying, washing supplies — offer sponsored by Pembroke Pines’ Immanuel Temple continues Tuesday while supplies last at Spin Wash, 18225 NW 27th Ave., and The Lock Sock, 2794 NW 167th St.
Residents can sign up for FEMA Individual Assistance, helped by staff from the office of U.S. Senator Bill Nelson, D-Fla., at Miami Gardens City Hall, 18605 NW 27th Ave., until 4 p.m.
All affected by Irma can pick up water, ready-to-eat meals, snacks, adult and kids’ clothes and other supplies at Miami Carol City Park, 3201 NW 185th St. Project Restoration and the National Action Network of Charleston, SC and Miami Gardens Vice Mayor Erhabor Ighodarto will run the giveaway, which starts at 1 p.m. and goes until supplies run out.
Never miss a local story.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
Comments