Miami Gardens City Hall
Miami Gardens City Hall Lance Dixon ldixon@MiamiHerald.com
Miami Gardens City Hall Lance Dixon ldixon@MiamiHerald.com

Hurricane

Some hurricane relief comes to Miami Gardens

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

September 19, 2017 01:33 PM

UPDATED September 19, 2017 01:34 PM

Miami Gardens residents recovering from Irma damage can still get laundry done, pick up post-Irma supplies and get signed up for FEMA help.

Monday’s free laundry — washing, drying, washing supplies — offer sponsored by Pembroke Pines’ Immanuel Temple continues Tuesday while supplies last at Spin Wash, 18225 NW 27th Ave., and The Lock Sock, 2794 NW 167th St.

Residents can sign up for FEMA Individual Assistance, helped by staff from the office of U.S. Senator Bill Nelson, D-Fla., at Miami Gardens City Hall, 18605 NW 27th Ave., until 4 p.m.

All affected by Irma can pick up water, ready-to-eat meals, snacks, adult and kids’ clothes and other supplies at Miami Carol City Park, 3201 NW 185th St. Project Restoration and the National Action Network of Charleston, SC and Miami Gardens Vice Mayor Erhabor Ighodarto will run the giveaway, which starts at 1 p.m. and goes until supplies run out.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Special tank allows scientists to churn up category 5 hurricane force storms

    Model beach houses take a beating as scientists at the University of Miami Rosenstiel School of Marine & Atmospheric Science crank up a one-of-a-kind hurricane simulation tank at the school. Scientist Ben Kirtman, the Director of the Cooperative Institute of Marine & Atmospheric Studies explains how creating Cat 5 force winds and waves in the giant tank help with making predications and future forecasts that help save lives.

Special tank allows scientists to churn up category 5 hurricane force storms

Special tank allows scientists to churn up category 5 hurricane force storms 2:07

Special tank allows scientists to churn up category 5 hurricane force storms

Recapping the 2017 hurricane season 1:10

Recapping the 2017 hurricane season
NASA video shows active 2017 hurricane season simulation 2:13

NASA video shows active 2017 hurricane season simulation

View More Video