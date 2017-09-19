More Videos

Hurricane

There could be poop in the water, so there’s a swimming advisory in the Keys

By Gwen Filosa

gfilosa@keynoter.com

September 19, 2017 5:44 AM

The Florida Department of Health in Monroe County has issued a precautionary swim advisory for all public beaches in the Keys due to potential effects on water quality related to Hurricane Irma.

The advisory is being made “out of an abundance of caution,” said county spokeswoman Cammy Clark.

“At this time, swimming is not recommended in areas that have not been tested since the storm,” Clark said.

The department has deployed four environmental health strike teams to conduct testing to determine the water quality at public locations.

“Until results are available, you should assume that water contact may pose an increased risk of disease, particularly for people with compromised immune systems,” Clark said.

The health department anticipates all results will be complete in seven days. As results are available, updates will be posted at keysrecovery.org and on Monroe County’s social media sites.

Additionally, residents should avoid contact with floodwater as it may contain fecal matter from sewage systems, agricultural and industrial waste and septic tanks.

For updates from the county, visit keysrecovery.org or facebook.com/MonroeCountyFLBOCC/.

Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen

