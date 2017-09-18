For those running out of clean clothes, there’s three places offering free laundry

Cleanliness may be next to godliness, but Immanuel Temple knows when a late summer storm knocks out your power to run washing machines, cleanliness can feel next to impossible.
So, as part of helping with post-Irma relief, the Pembroke Pines church is providing free laundry at three Miami Gardens laundromats Monday. The church did the same at Spin Wash, 18225 NW 27th Ave., Sunday night at 10 p.m.
“We had about 40 families come out (Sunday) night,” Immanuel Temple Reverend John White said. “People said it was late, hard for them to come. We decided to open up to three different laundromats today.”
In addition to Spin Wash, people can go to Coin Laundry, 19701 NW 37th Ave., or The Lock Sock Laundromat, 2974, 167th St. Washing, drying and washing supplies are free.
White said the 5-year-old church’s Season of Jubilee, during which the church gives back to the community, comes each September anyway. Instead of laptops for high school students, books and suits for college students, this year’s efforts steered toward Hurricane Irma relief. White said food trucks served 700 meals in Pembroke Pines, Miami Gardens and Opa-Locka last Wednesday through Friday.
“As I continued to get reports of people who didn’t have lights, I wondered how were they going to wash their clothes?” White said.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
