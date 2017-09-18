You can now re-enter the Florida Keys. But there’s a catch.

The Florida Keys is finally reopening its doors post Hurricane Irma.

Starting at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, all vehicular traffic will be allowed to enter the island chain on U.S. 1 and Card Sound Road. There will no longer be a checkpoint in Florida City.

Though the roads will be open, Monroe County officials say more than two dozen neighborhoods between Marathon and Key West —the hardest-hit areas— will be blocked. Only residents with proof of residency will be allowed in.

Below are a list of the neighborhoods off limits:

▪ District 1 – Big Pine Key to Stock Island

▪ Long Beach Road 33MM

▪ Key Deer Boulevard / Wilder Road 30.5MM

▪ New Found Harbor 30MM

▪ Ship’s Way 29.5MM

▪ Barry Avenue / Pirates Road 28.5MM

▪ State Road 4A 28MM

▪ West Indies Drive 27.5MM

▪ East & West Shore Drive 25MM

▪ Caribbean Drive 24.5MM

▪ Spanish Main Drive 23MM

▪ Ocean & Cutthroat Drive 22.75MM

▪ Drost Drive 21MM

▪ Crane Boulevard 19MM

▪ Sugarloaf Boulevard 17MM

▪ South Pointe Drive 16.5MM

▪ East & West Circle Drive 15MM

▪ Blue Water Drive 14.5MM

▪ Boca Chica Road 11MM

▪ Active Patrol – Blue Water Drive to Long Beach Road

▪ Active Patrol – West Indies Drive to Ramrod Key

▪ Active Patrol – Stock Island to Big Coppitt Key

▪ District 4 & 5

▪ Coral Key 63MM

▪ Duck Key 60MM

▪ Coco Plum Drive 54MM

▪ Sombrero Beach Road / Anglers Drive 50MM

▪ Sombrero Boulevard / 53rd Street 50MM