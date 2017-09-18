You can now re-enter the Florida Keys. But there’s a catch.

The Florida Keys is finally reopening its doors post Hurricane Irma.
Starting at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, all vehicular traffic will be allowed to enter the island chain on U.S. 1 and Card Sound Road. There will no longer be a checkpoint in Florida City.
Though the roads will be open, Monroe County officials say more than two dozen neighborhoods between Marathon and Key West —the hardest-hit areas— will be blocked. Only residents with proof of residency will be allowed in.
Below are a list of the neighborhoods off limits:
▪ District 1 – Big Pine Key to Stock Island
▪ Long Beach Road 33MM
▪ Key Deer Boulevard / Wilder Road 30.5MM
▪ New Found Harbor 30MM
▪ Ship’s Way 29.5MM
▪ Barry Avenue / Pirates Road 28.5MM
▪ State Road 4A 28MM
▪ West Indies Drive 27.5MM
▪ East & West Shore Drive 25MM
▪ Caribbean Drive 24.5MM
▪ Spanish Main Drive 23MM
▪ Ocean & Cutthroat Drive 22.75MM
▪ Drost Drive 21MM
▪ Crane Boulevard 19MM
▪ Sugarloaf Boulevard 17MM
▪ South Pointe Drive 16.5MM
▪ East & West Circle Drive 15MM
▪ Blue Water Drive 14.5MM
▪ Boca Chica Road 11MM
▪ Active Patrol – Blue Water Drive to Long Beach Road
▪ Active Patrol – West Indies Drive to Ramrod Key
▪ Active Patrol – Stock Island to Big Coppitt Key
▪ District 4 & 5
▪ Coral Key 63MM
▪ Duck Key 60MM
▪ Coco Plum Drive 54MM
▪ Sombrero Beach Road / Anglers Drive 50MM
▪ Sombrero Boulevard / 53rd Street 50MM
