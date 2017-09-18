Irma might get you an IRS break even your accountant couldn’t

Hurricane Irma blew some Florida taxpayers’ IRS deadlines into next year.

The Internal Revenue Service moved a pile of filing and payment deadlines to Jan. 31, 2018. Among those getting a little extra time to file and pay the IRS are:

▪ Individual taxpayers with 2016 tax filing extensions that run out on Oct. 16. Any 2016 payments aren’t eligible because they were due originally April 18.

▪ Individual taxpayers making quarterly estimated tax payments, the deadlines for which were Friday and Jan. 16, 2018.

▪ Businesses with 2016 extensions that ran out Friday.

▪ Calendar-year tax-exempt 2016 extensions, which would’ve run out Nov. 15, 2017.

Taxpayers eligible for these filing and penalty delays receive it automatically, so there’s no need for enrollment.

But, the IRS stated in a release, “if an affected taxpayer receives a late filing or late payment penalty notice from the IRS that has an original or extended filing, payment or deposit due date falling within the postponement period, the taxpayer should call the number on the notice to have the penalty abated.”

Those who live outside Florida’s affected areas but have financial records needed to make a deadline in Florida should call the IRS at 866-562-5227. Irma relief workers with a government or recognized charitable organization in any of the above situations also should call the IRS.