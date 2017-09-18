Florida Guard releases thousands of Hurricane Irma soldiers

The Florida National Guard on Monday was drawing down its statewide call-up to 1,200 troops on active-duty, mostly in operations focused on the Florida Keys.
At Guard headquarters in St. Augustine, spokesman Will Manley said the military didn’t consider that downsizing. Instead, they were calling it “right-sizing,” tailoring the size of the force to the needs of the state, specifically South Florida.
The reduction in force would be effective at noon, he said, with most of the 1,200 strong force concentrated in South Florida and some backfield support in Orlando at the Logistics and Readiness Center. “The missions are moving back and forth,” he said, adding that still flooded portions of Florida’ West Coast were handling their issues without troop support.
It was not immediately known what missions the soldiers were carrying out on Monday.
At the height of Hurricane Irma storm response, the Guard had more than 10,000 Air and Army national guard and reserve forces arrayed across the state working on road clearing, helping to restore communications, trucking supplies to hard-hit areas and staffing shelters and emergency operations center. About 2,200 of were them on loan from other states, including Connecticut, Georgia, Iowa, Kentucky, Nebraska, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Mississippi, South Carolina and Wisconsin.
By Saturday the figure had been reduced to 9,000, and more were released from service on Sunday.
In addition, federal forces beyond Florida’s borders worked through the guard’s Camp Blanding emergency operations center when they set foot on or flew over state soil from a mini-Navy armada led by the aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln.
