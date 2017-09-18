Out-of-state utility workers tackle downed power lines in Coral Gables on Saturday, September 16, 2017.
Out-of-state utility workers tackle downed power lines in Coral Gables on Saturday, September 16, 2017. AL DIAZ adiaz@miamiherald.com
Out-of-state utility workers tackle downed power lines in Coral Gables on Saturday, September 16, 2017. AL DIAZ adiaz@miamiherald.com

Hurricane

Power, where are you? It’s back for most, but thousands are still in the heat

By Nancy Dahlberg

ndahlberg@miamiherald.com

September 18, 2017 11:29 AM

Ninety-five percent of Miami-Dade County’s Florida Power & Light customers and more than 98 percent of Broward’s customers now have power, according to the utility’s data.

Just don’t tell that to the hot and frustrated.

As of 10 a.m. Monday, 52,290 homes and businesses were powerless in Miami-Dade County out of FPL’s 1.1 million accounts, according to FPL. In Broward, 12,990 were without power out of a total of 933,300 customers, and in Palm Beach County, 2,420 out of 739,000 were dark.

In Miami-Dade, outages continue in South Miami-Dade and a pocket of northeast part of the county.

An FPL spokesman said on Monday that its timelines for restoration still hold and except for extreme damage cases, the vast majority of customers will see their power restored by the end of Tuesday. The Northeast Miami-Dade quadrant north of 79th Street will be restored by end of the day Monday as will all of Broward County, FPL said.

Massive power outages began being reported more than a week ago when Irma side-swiped Miami-Dade and Broward with tropical-storm-force, outer-band winds. At one point, more than 80 percent of Miami-Dade and Broward were without power.

Patience has been drained as residents and business owners took to @insideFPL on Twitter to vent — or try to attract attention.

This report will be updated. Follow @ndahlberg on Twitter.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Hurricane Maria strengthens to Cat 3 storm

Hurricane Maria strengthens to Cat 3 storm 0:31

Hurricane Maria strengthens to Cat 3 storm
Palm Beach Sheriff's Office Hurricane Irma relief mission to Monroe County 2:05

Palm Beach Sheriff's Office Hurricane Irma relief mission to Monroe County
Timelapse shows Hurricane Irma making its way through Miami Beach 5:17

Timelapse shows Hurricane Irma making its way through Miami Beach

View More Video