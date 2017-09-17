If you need to escape post-Irma heat in Fort Lauderdale, here’s where to go

As the Fort Lauderdale’s Sunday morning temperature reaches 82 degrees (and climbing) with 82 percent humidity and a heat index of 89, the city offers two ways of post-Irma relief for residents lacking sufficient home cooling.
Four air-conditioned Rest and Relaxation Centers, which also have ice (while supplies last), are open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. The locations:
▪ George English Tennis Center, 1101 Bayview Dr.
▪ Holiday Park Social Center, 1150 G. Harold Martin Dr.
▪ Carter Park Gym/Social Center, 1450 W. Sunrise Blvd.
▪ Riverland Park, 950 SW 27th Ave.
Also, four swimming pools will be open for free from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.:
▪ Bass Park, 2750 N.W. 19th St.
▪ Carter Park, 1450 W. Sunrise Blvd.
▪ Croissant Park, 245 W. Park Dr.
▪ Fort Lauderdale Aquatic Complex, 501 Seabreeze Blvd.; Riverland Park, 950 S.W. 27th Ave.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
