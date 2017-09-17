A sign brought down by outer band winds of Hurricane Irma in Fort Lauderdale.
If you need to escape post-Irma heat in Fort Lauderdale, here’s where to go

By David J. Neal

September 17, 2017 10:25 AM

As the Fort Lauderdale’s Sunday morning temperature reaches 82 degrees (and climbing) with 82 percent humidity and a heat index of 89, the city offers two ways of post-Irma relief for residents lacking sufficient home cooling.

Four air-conditioned Rest and Relaxation Centers, which also have ice (while supplies last), are open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. The locations:

▪  George English Tennis Center, 1101 Bayview Dr.

▪  Holiday Park Social Center, 1150 G. Harold Martin Dr.

▪  Carter Park Gym/Social Center, 1450 W. Sunrise Blvd.

▪ Riverland Park, 950 SW 27th Ave.

Also, four swimming pools will be open for free from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

▪ Bass Park, 2750 N.W. 19th St.

▪ Carter Park, 1450 W. Sunrise Blvd.

▪ Croissant Park, 245 W. Park Dr.

▪ Fort Lauderdale Aquatic Complex, 501 Seabreeze Blvd.; Riverland Park, 950 S.W. 27th Ave.

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

