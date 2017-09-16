Elvira Gonzalez-Borja receives a bag with food and water from Farm Share and Miami-Dade Public Schools after waiting in line for hours outside of the Homestead Housing Authority on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017. Immediately after Hurricane Irma, 90 percent of Homestead was without electrical power.
Elvira Gonzalez-Borja receives a bag with food and water from Farm Share and Miami-Dade Public Schools after waiting in line for hours outside of the Homestead Housing Authority on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017. Immediately after Hurricane Irma, 90 percent of Homestead was without electrical power. MATIAS J. OCNER mocner@miamiherald.com
Homestead’s city utility has restored power to most, but 20 percent are still without it.

By Andres Viglucci

aviglucci@miamiherald.com

September 16, 2017 5:42 PM

In Homestead, where most homes and businesses get their electrical power from a city utility, more than 20 percent of customers who went dark during Hurricane Irma remained without service as of Saturday, a report from a trade group said.

The report, by the Florida Municipal Electric Association, listed 4,870 customers without power in Homestead as of noon, out of a total of 23,086 customers, or 21 percent.

That’s a marked improvement from the immediate aftermath of Irma, which struck Miami-Dade County on Sunday. On Monday, about 90 percent of Homestead was without electricity.

Statewide, the FMEA said, more than 740,000 customers have seen their power restored. Under 5 percent, or 67,690 customers, remained without power Saturday, its report said.

