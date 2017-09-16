Homestead’s city utility has restored power to most, but 20 percent are still without it.

In Homestead, where most homes and businesses get their electrical power from a city utility, more than 20 percent of customers who went dark during Hurricane Irma remained without service as of Saturday, a report from a trade group said.
The report, by the Florida Municipal Electric Association, listed 4,870 customers without power in Homestead as of noon, out of a total of 23,086 customers, or 21 percent.
That’s a marked improvement from the immediate aftermath of Irma, which struck Miami-Dade County on Sunday. On Monday, about 90 percent of Homestead was without electricity.
Statewide, the FMEA said, more than 740,000 customers have seen their power restored. Under 5 percent, or 67,690 customers, remained without power Saturday, its report said.
